My reporting effort on winter slopesport injuries has had its difficult moments over the years, as many times, finding reports on fatal or serious accidents can be a bit tricky. Accidents often seem to go without an official report or are reported in such a vague manner that few details can be deciphered regarding what actually happened with regard to what caused an incident. As a result of this gap in information, the greater winter slopesport community may suffer.
There are several widespread opinions on why this gap exists – from lack of an established reporting process to an industry fear shared by some vested parties that publicizing incidents could mar the reputation of slopesports.
Potential reason behind the gap aside, Fort Lewis College Professer Tomasz Miaskiewicz sought to remedy this lack of information, starting the 'Slide with Respect' program which used survey methods to work to create a unified ski-injury database. With more than 4,300 responses collected last year, the team involved uncovered 2,600 skiers and snowboarders that were involved in collisions, per a report from The Colorado Sun.
Reporting from The Colorado Sun now notes that the program has been put on hold, citing budget and staffing concerns – likely for at least a year if not longer.
With as many as 55 skiers and snowboarders arriving at emergency rooms each day during the slopesport season, it's hard to argue that there's no need for organized data regarding what's leading to these injuries.
Not only does this type of data help resorts and gear companies better understand what's leading to their customers getting injured, it also helps these customers better grasp the risks involved with slopesports.
As a writer who has been following the slopesport industry professionally for nearly a decade and as someone with an educational background in risk communication, including associated risks of the sport in messaging seems to be a crucial aspect of creating a better informed community.
Better messaging related to risk communication when it comes to slopesports isn't about stopping people from having fun or telling people what to do, it's about making sure those on the mountain are playing with a full deck of cards, aware of what risks exist and how these risks can be better managed.
For example, if person-on-person collisions are revealed to be a key cause of emergency room visits, making this information known can be used to better encourage safer practices when it comes to watching out for other people on the mountain.
While people might often take the 'it won't happen to me' approach when it comes to risky moves on the slopes, publishing data behind the accidents that do take place can be crucial in terms of bettering how these risks are understood in the minds of both the participants and the companies working to prevent incidents from occurring.
It's sounds like interest in the Fort Lewis College ski-injury survey is still high. Hopefully, they're able to get the budget and staffing needed to continue the effort for the sake of Colorado's slopesport community and beyond.
Read more about the effort on The Colorado Sun.
