Nobody hit Saturday night's $615,000,000 million dollar Powerball jackpot, but according to the Colorado Lottery, a ticket worth $1 million dollars was sold in Colorado.
The winning numbers, 7-23-24-32-43, were called on Saturday night. According to officials, a ticket sold in Colorado had all five numbers, but did not have the Powerball Number 18, which would have made it a jackpot winning ticket.
The location where the ticket was bought has not yet been made available. According to Colorado Lottery policy, the winner has 180 days to claim their prize.
Since there were no jackpot winners, the Powerball jackpot has been increased to $650,000,000.
