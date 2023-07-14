An adult and a child were sent to the hospital on Friday morning after being injured in a hot air balloon landing in Lafayette, Colorado.
At around 7:18 a.m., the Lafayette Police Department received a report that a hot air balloon was down.
According to Deputy Chief Rosipajla with the Lafayette Police Department, the pilot had to land the balloon quickly due to wind. Rosipajla described the landing as "rough." There were five people onboard the balloon at the time of the incident.
A man and a juvenile girl were transported to the hospital from the scene.
No further information regarding their identities has been made available. The FAA is leading an investigation into the incident.
