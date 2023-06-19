With the Fourth of July just a few weeks away, skies across Colorado will soon light up with fiery splashes of red, white, and blue.
If firework are just as important to your Independence Day celebration as barbecue and cold beer, here are a few events around the state you should know about. Keep in mind, all firework shows will only be possible if weather permits and may be subject to other changes. Check with official websites for the latest updates.
1. Independence Eve at Civic Center Park
This four-hour event held in Denver's Civic Center Park will begin at 5:00 p.m. on July 3, featuring a performance by the Colorado Symphony, a light show, and a "spectacular fireworks finale."
The event is free, and guests will be subject to a security screening before entrance.
The Colorado Rockies will be hosting extravagant firework displays at the end to two home games leading up to Independence Day this year. Games featuring fireworks are scheduled for June 30 and July 1.
3. Fireworks at Elitch Gardens
Elitch Gardens in Denver will be hosting a firework show at 8 p.m. on Monday, July 3. The show is free for season and daily ticket holders.
4. Freedom Fest at Fort Carson
Freedom Fest at Fort Carson is returning for another year on June 30, featuring live music, food trucks, and fireworks.
The event opens at 2 p.m., and will end with a huge fireworks display at 10:00 p.m. The event is open to the public, but guests will be asked to show their ID upon entrance to the base.
A 30-minute fireworks show is schedule to kick off in the casino town of Cripple Creek on July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
This year's Vail America Days festival will take place on July 4 from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. It will feature a parade, live performances, and a fireworks finale.
"The show will be launched from Vail Mountain and will be visible from areas across town," according to the event website.
The 4th of July Fireworks Jam in Sterling is set to take place from 4:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Independence Day.
The celebration will include live music, food vendors, horse & wagon rides, and a firework display at the end of the night.
Fourth of July festivities will begin in downtown Ouray at 7:30 a.m. with a 10K race, followed by a parade, a Colorado National Guard Flyover, a water fight, and fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
The Town of Estes Park is hosting a fireworks show at Estes Lake at dusk on July 4.
"Watch one of Colorado's most brilliant fireworks displays unfold in the sky over Lake Estes. Bring your blanket or lawn chair and find a spot along Lake Estes to watch the colors unfold to celebrate the 4th of July," the event description reads.
10. Independence Day at the Riverwalk
A Fourth of July celebration is scheduled to take place at the Pueblo Riverwalk, featuring live music, food, and "the largest fireworks show in Southern Colorado" at dusk.
BONUS: Symphony Above the Clouds (drone show)
Taking place in Woodland Park on July 5, this drone show is sure to awe without any sort of wildfire risk that fireworks could bring to this Colorado Springs-area mountain town. The event starts at 5:30 at the Woodland Park Middle School, including a musical performance, concessions, and more. Expect the drone show to take place as daylight wanes.
What July Fourth celebrations are you looking forward to this year? Let us know in the comment section below!
