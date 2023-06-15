Colorado outdoor recreation enthusiasts – don't put away those winter layers and traction devices just yet. More snow is on the way.
It's no secret that the last few weeks have been wet ones in Colorado, and it might still be a few more days (or weeks) until that precipitation lets up.
With more rain expected to hit much of Colorado into the weekend, that moisture will fall as snow in many high elevation areas.
The Mountain-Forecast.com report indicates that up to 10 inches of fresh snow may fall on Mount Bierstadt, with Pikes Peak also expected to get totals close to that over the same period. Meanwhile, many of the state's other high peaks should also get some fresh snow.
Snowpack in Colorado is currently at 323 percent of the norm for this time of the year. Expect snow-covered trails above treeline, which could make route-finding more difficult and increase the risk of encountering slick conditions. It's also worth noting that snow can make mountain travel much more time-consuming and strenuous.
Sunday is expected to bring warmer, drier days to much of the state, though rain is expected to fall again later next week.
All of this recent moisture has been crucial to decreasing dryness in Colorado, with less than a single percent of the state in drought conditions, entirely located in the far southeast corner.
Any forecast is subject to change, but the punchline remains the same – if you're looking to enter high-elevation parts of the state, be prepared to encounter snow.
