According to the Timnath Police Department, a 10-year-old boy on a bicycle was struck by a vehicle on August 2, sustaining serious injuries.
The accident happened at about 6 p.m. at the intersection of River Pass Road and Saddle Horn Drive.
While the boy was traveling westbound on River Pass Road on a bicycle, he abruptly turned left in front of an oncoming car. The vehicle was traveling eastbound at the time the accident occurred.
Specifics about the boy's injuries were not released, with authorities only noting that they were serious and that he was transferred to the Children's Hospital in Denver for treatment.
It was not noted whether or not the boy was wearing a helmet or other safety gear at the time, nor was it noted if he was traveling with an adult.
When it comes to biking with children, it's best to avoid high-traffic roads, opting for paved bike paths when possible. Children should be accompanied by an adult during their rides.
Timnath is located in the Fort Collins area.
