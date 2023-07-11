While the Chaffee County Search and Rescue North team doesn't officially respond for calls about pets, they're "all officially huge animal levels," which boded well for a 100-pound German shepherd that got too tired to continue following its summit of a 13,939-foot Colorado peak with its owner
At about 2:15 p.m. last Thursday, the search and rescue team was alerted to a dog in distress at about 13,600 feet, quickly springing into action to save the pup.
After summiting Mount Hope, which is located near Twin Lakes, Bailey the dog became immobile and was unwilling to continue traveling through the rocky terrain. His owner tried to coax him along for a few hours, but decided it was best to seek expert assistance in the matter given that he was unable to carry him down class two-plus terrain and was struggling with the high elevation scenario himself.
Search and rescue teams used coordinates from a cell phone ping to find the pair's general location, fielding two hasty teams of eight total team members to the Sheep Gulch Trailhead about thirty minutes after the call was received.
The team hiked seven miles up the east ridge of Mount Hope, finding the pair after a quick search.
Bailey greeted the team with a wagging tail.
The rescue team then took turns using a dog-sling backpack to assist Bailey down the mountain, with another team of six fielded at 8:40 p.m. to provide litter carry assistance to wheel Bailey down the trail from the Hope Pass saddle.
By 1:15 a.m. the following morning, all crew members were out of the field. At some point, the owner was forced to make the full descent without his dog – no details there, but could have been related to exhaustion or altitude sickness. Once Bailey was off the mountain, the two were reunited at the search and rescue bay in Buena Vista.
At last report, Bailey was doing well and was set to get a full check-up at the vet soon.
Chaffee County Search and Rescue North made sure to touch on how it can be polarizing to bring dogs into the mountains due to the associated risks. They stressed the importance of being aware of an animal's abilities and of being prepared for the day to take a turn for the worse.
Bringing along an animal rescue sling is always a good decision in case a tired dog needs to be carried. One good option is the Fido Pro, which retails at $84.95.
The search and rescue team also noted that they do "not condone any negativity toward subjects." The individual did the right thing by calling for help given his own deteriorating condition and the need for the rescue of the dog. Thankfully teams were available to help. Calling for help is always the right move, as continuing to struggle can often make a bad situation worse.
If you're interested in supporting Colorado's volunteer-powered search and rescue operation, one way to do so is through the purchase of a CORSAR card. It's cheap, at only $3 per year.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.