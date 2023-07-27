Video shot at Colorado Gators Reptile Park last weekend captures what appears to be a close call involving an employee who slips as he's feeding a massive reptile named Elvis.
With his feet in the water, the employee is tossing a turkey to a 12-foot-long, 600-pound alligator in the water. As the alligator lunges for the bird, the man jumps backward, slipping to the ground during his retreat.
The gator starts to climb out of the water toward the man with its mouth open, with the man putting his hand on its nose to push it back before another person comes to offer support.
According to the park, the turkey missed the gator's mouth, which caused him to follow the employee's movement. Believe it or not – alligators are quite fast, able to reach speeds of up to 35 miles per hour on land over very short distances.
"It's why whenever working with a large reptile, it's always good to have a backup with you," said the park of the encounter, also jokingly noting that their employee would work on his turkey-throwing aim and thanking him for 'pretending' to be scared during the encounter. The employee was not injured.
Several angles of the encounter can be seen below:
Colorado Gators Reptile Park is a unique animal rescue located in Colorado's San Luis Valley, with several hundred animals cared for on-site.
Long-time readers of OutThere Colorado may remember the destination from an article we published that involved me wrestling alligators at the spot several years ago. During that class, the hands-on relationship employees have with alligators was highlighted, with feedings taking place in close proximity and medical care often involving hand-catching the animals – which is what we were helping with during the class.
The facility made headlines in recent months after a tragic fire destroyed one of the buildings found on-site, killing numerous animals housed inside. A GoFundMe fundraiser has since been created to help Colorado Gators Reptile Park as they recover, raising $61,000 of a $450,000 target. The destination was briefly closed but has since reopened and can be visited for $25 per adult.
More information about planning a visit can be found here.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.