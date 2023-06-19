Last year was Colorado's deadliest year on record when it came to water-related deaths. By the end of 2022, a total of 42 water deaths were reported, with most of these deaths considered to be drownings. With a wet spring nearing its end in Colorado this year, 2023 is shaping up to be deadly, as well.
As of June 16, an estimated 13 water deaths had taken place in Colorado – 11 confirmed, one unconfirmed, and one presumed. This compares to roughly 15 water-related deaths that had taken place by the same date, last year (remember, this data can lag a little bit, making it tricky to pin down an official confirmed count on a specific date).
This comparison shows that while 2023 isn't outpacing 2022 in terms of water fatalities, it's close. This compares to nine deaths that had taken place by June 16 in 2021.
Several of Colorado's 2023 water deaths can be attributed to swollen waterways around the state, which has resulted in strong and powerful currents. That being said, it's also worth noting that these dangerous conditions have likely been a deterrent for people entering the water during spring, compared to 2022, when less snowpack and less rain made water more accessible earlier in the year.
Could Colorado's water deaths spike above those of 2022 as waterways become safer and start to attract more people? That will certainly be a data point to watch closely.
The best way to prevent a water death is by wearing a properly fitting life jacket. It's also important to avoid cold water, as this can result in cold water shock.
