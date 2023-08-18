Inc.com recently published their 2023 list of the 5,000 fastest growing companies in the country and 133 spots in Colorado made the cut to be included.
In order to make their selections, Inc.com ranked companies based on percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022, with the minimum revenue required being $100,000 in 2019 and $2,000,000 by 2022.
The highest ranking company based in Colorado was Crusoe Energy, ranking 49th overall with 8,148 percent growth over the three-year period. Blazy Susan, a company that produces smoking accessory organizers, also ranked in the top 100, at 97th with 4,811 percent growth.
Of the 133 Colorado companies that were featured on the list, 21 were newly founded. It's also worth noting that all 133 companies combined added 15,104 jobs during the three-year period.
Find the full breakdown from Inc.com here.
