According to a Friday morning report, the Lowline Fire burning near Gunnison and Crested Butte has grown slightly to 730 acres above a 680-acre estimate published yesterday. It remains at zero containment, with 133 personnel involved in fighting the blaze.
On Thursday, it's reported that crews made progress building a fire line through sage and grass habitat in the fire's path. On Friday, the goal is to keep building those lines north through timber. Aircraft-based tactics will also be used to cool the fire's edge in hopes of slowing the spread and making firefighting conditions safer.
Today's weather will likely bring fewer clouds, lower humidity, and wind, which could cause an uptick in fire behavior. Afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms are likely, which could help wet the fire, but also bring gusty winds and lightning risk.
The fire is currently burning through mixed conifer, with a lot of the fuel consisting of downed and dead trees.
Mandatory evacuations remain in place for the Squirrel Creek and Mill Creek drainages, with Lowline Trail remaining closed.
Yesterday, 10 structures were at-risk. Whether or not these structures remain at-risk was not noted in the most recent press release regarding the blaze, though whether or not they had been destroyed or damaged was also omitted from the report.
The fire is located about 14 miles north-northwest of Gunnison.
