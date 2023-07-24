Two weeks after three heavily decomposed bodies were found at a remote Gunnison County campsite, the identification of the deceased has been released.
According to the Gunnison County Coroner's Office, the deceased includes sisters Rebecca Vance, 42, and Christine Vance, 41, as well as a 14-year-old male that was not named due to his status as a minor. The coroner did note that the 14-year-old was Rebecca's son. All three of those dead were from Colorado Springs.
A hiker first stumbled on one of the bodies at a campsite near Gold Creek Campground, about 20 miles northeast of Gunnison, on July 9, with authorities locating two additional bodies at the site the following day. The bodies were described as heavily decomposed, with the campsite where the three were found described as set up for long-term living.
According to the local coroner, it appeared as if the three had started a stint of camping in July of 2022, with their cause of death suspected to be malnutrition and exposure over harsh winter months. That being said, the official cause-of-death is to-be-determined pending further analysis.
Next of kin have been notified, though authorities are still working to locate the minor's father and parental grandmother.
Condolences go out to those impacted by the tragic deaths related to this case.
Gold Creek Campground, found on Gunnison County Road 771 is located next to the southeastern boundary of the Fossil Ridge Wilderness Area, near Fairview Peak and Fossil Ridge in Gunnison National Forest.
While it's mostly small towns and rural development in the immediate vicinity of Gold Creek Campground, the City of Gunnison is approximately 20 miles southwest of the site.
