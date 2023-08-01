According to the National Weather Service, Tuesday storms could bring 1.5 to 2-plus inches of rain to parts of Colorado in 45 minutes or less, with a widespread flash flood threat present.
The 'flood watch' zone includes an area that stretches from Colorado Springs to the northern border, from Grand County to the Eastern Plains.
The mountain region will be the first to get hit, with rainfall expected from noon to 7 p.m. Meanwhile, the I-25 Corridor will get hit from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and the Eastern Plains are forecasted to be hit by storms from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.
The National Weather Service has urged the public to avoid driving through flooded areas. It's also important to avoid burn scar areas, as these spots are prone to flash flooding.
Find additional forecast information and weather alerts on the National Weather Service website.
