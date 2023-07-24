A 2-year-old has died in Nevada following a rare brain infection that may have been the result of a trip to a natural hot spring.
It was determined that the child succumbed to primary amebic meningoencephalitis, which is caused by a living microscopic single-celled ameba identified as Naegleria fowleri. This infection destroys brain tissue and is almost always fatal, according to the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health (DPBH).
An investigation into the case determined that the child may have been exposed to the "brain-eating ameba" at Ash Springs, which is a natural hot spring located about 110 miles north of Las Vegas. Naegleria fowleri tend to live in soil and warm fresh water, making a natural hot spring an ideal habitat. It's worth noting that the ameba occurs naturally in the environment, meaning that there's not way to eliminate the species from fresh water, according to DPBH.
Between 1962 and 2022, there were 157 cases where Naegleria fowleri infected people in the United States, with only four of those people surviving. Symptoms of infection initially include headaches, fever, nausea, and vomiting, evolving to neck stiffness, confusion, seizures, hallucinations, and coma. Death typically happens within roughly five days, but has been known to happen between one and 18 days.
Given how rare the condition is and how fast it progresses, little is certain with regard to an effective treatment.
The ameba infects a person by entering their nose and traveling to the brain. While the risk of this happening is low, caution is needed when entering fresh water.
Avoid jumping or diving into warm fresh water, keep your head above warm fresh water or plug your nose when dipping below the surface, don't put your head underwater in hot springs, and avoid stirring up sediment in shallow water.
Condolences go out to those impacted by this tragic death.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.