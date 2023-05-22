One of Colorado's most popular hot spring destinations is set to add a 21-plus experience that includes 10 new pools, eight of which are located along the Colorado River.
'UPRIVER' is set to open on June 15 at Iron Mountain Hot Springs in Glenwood Springs. In addition to 10 new hot spring pools, the 21-plus experience will also feature a cold plunge, two large freshwater pools, a waterfall feature, and a café with food and drink options.
It's worth noting that the new pools will be pebble-bottomed, which means a built-in foot massager for those taking a dip.
The new pools will up the number of pools at Iron Mountain Hot Springs to 32, which is a notably high pool count.
Iron Mountain Hot Springs is located in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. With a river a short distance away and a perfect position for a sunset view, many consider this spot to be one of the best hot spring attractions in the Rocky Mountain region.
