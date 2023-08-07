According to the United States Forest Service, Benjamin Charles Sapper, 21 and originally of Boulder, was killed in an on-duty accident on August 4 near Powers, Oregon.
Coquille Fire and Rescue stated that the fatal accident involved a pickup truck with a crew of USFS firefighters leaving the roadway. Sapper, a passenger in the vehicle, was critically injured and later died.
A small procession of local fire and law enforcement escort Sapper's body to the Coquille mortuary, where firefighters were set to stand vigil until his body could be transported home.
Sapper was working as a first-year hand crew member with the USFS Gold Beach Ranger District at the time of the accident.
“This is a devastating loss of one of our own Gold Beach firefighters. We have a tight knit community on the Gold Beach and Powers Ranger Districts, and we stand together in grief and support for his family, friends, and fellow firefighters during this heartbreaking time,” said Gold Beach District Ranger Kailey Guerrant.
After attending Boulder High School, Sapper went on to graduate from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in Applied Mathematics. According to a press release from the US Forest Service, he was an avid baseball player, chess player, and skier.
"He was truly loved and will be missed," wrote the US Forest Service of Sapper's death.
His desire to serve the community drew him to join the US Forest Service. Sapper was slated to start graduate school at the University of British Columbia in Earth Sciences in the fall.
Condolences go out to those impacted by Sapper's death.
