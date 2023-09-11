If there weren't clouds of precipitation blocking the view, Colorado Springs residents could look westward to get their first view of a snowcapped Pikes Peak this season.
Cameras from the mountain's 14,115-foot summit show a couple inches of snow have coated the peak overnight. While there's fresh snow on the mountain, it doesn't seem to have impacted access via the cog railway or road.
This most recent round of snow is only the start of a powdery week on the peak. Snow is expected to fall every day on Pikes Peak through Sunday. According to Mountain-Forecast.com, a total of about 24.3 inches should fall through September 17. This is about double what was expected compared to a forecast published by the same service last Friday.
As noted in our last report on this incoming snow, this weather could make the iconic Pikes Peak Ascent and Pikes Peak Marathon races that are set to take place during the upcoming weekend very interesting. With temperatures at the Pikes Peak summit expected to top out below freezing through Sunday, with the exception of a cloudy 36-degree high on Wednesday, this snow could stick around through the race.
Whether or not this could impact the course is to-be-determined. Changes to the course have been made in the past when travel above treeline was deemed unsafe.
While snow may impact other high-elevation parts of the state this week, lower elevation areas that are more populated shouldn't see much of an impact aside from an increased chance of rain.
