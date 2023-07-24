With the summer months quickly whizzing by, some Coloradans already have their sights set on spooky season.
If that's you, then there's good news. Spirit Halloween has recently announced that 24 locations are coming to Colorado, with some opening as early as next month.
"At our Colorado stores, you'll find a treasure trove of costumes for everyone in the family. Whether you're searching for a glamorous women's ensemble, a dashing men's outfit, or an adorable kids' costume, we have it all," the franchise's website reads.
A trip to Spirit Halloween has become a quintessential fall-time stop for many Americans as they gear up to celebrate Halloween. As always, in addition to costumes, the store will carry spooky décor, animatronics, special effects makeup, and props.
"We guarantee an unforgettable experience filled with thrills, chills, and all the Halloween magic you could ever wish for. Hurry in and let the countdown to an amazing Halloween begin!" the announcement reads.
Click here for a map of the Spirit Halloween locations around the state.
