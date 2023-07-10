A treasure chest filled with $25,000 in cash has been reportedly hidden somewhere in Utah, and it's up for grabs to anyone who can find it.
The founders of the Utah Treasure Hunts event, David Cline and John Maxim, released a poem as the first clue for this year's hunt on May 26.
It reads:
Begin your search where time was transcendent
Crack open the books they're interdependent
Lift up your eyes and look for the mark
Hike to the tree that stands without bark
Pass the grain tower that looks out to the west
Not more than an hour you'll now by its crest
Look down at your map to not wander with thirst
Remember two less than on top of the first
You'll know you're close where its time to frown
What points toward heaven but is upside down?
Get off the road at the airplane without wings
Search from the shoulder and fortune with bring
Six weeks later, the treasure has still not been claimed.
According to the event's website, the treasure was hidden with safety in mind.
"You follow a trail almost the entire way there. Once you step off the trail, it’s not dangerous whatsoever. No rock climbing, mountain goating, crazy bushwacking, or digging is necessary at all. You should have cell phone service the entire time," the website reads.
Seventeen additional clues have since been posted on the website, including a map of the treasure hunt boundary lines. Find the full list of clues, here.
"The greatest treasure lies not in gold, but in the thrill of the hunt, the joy of discovery, and the friends ye make along the way. Now, off with ye! The world awaits," the event's website reads.
The treasure hunt challenge is reminiscent of the infamous Forrest Fenn's treasure hunt, particularly with the release of a cryptic poem. Fenn's treasure hunt launched in 2010 with a book including a set of clues and was found shortly before Fenn's death in 2020. The items of Fenn's treasure chest ultimately resulted in $1.3 million worth of sales at auction.
Think you can find the treasure in Utah? Let us know your guesses in the comments section below.
Participation in this hunt is at your own risk. Happy hunting!
