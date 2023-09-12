According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, a 29-year-old woman has gone missing out of Fairplay, Colorado.
Cheyanne Gayle Arviso was last seen on the evening of Sunday, September 10 on Fairplay's Front Street. This street runs parallel to the heavily trafficked Main Street, found two blocks west.
Last seen at about 7 p.m., Arviso was wearing black Pelaton-brand leggings, a brown jacket, and a green fleece jacket at the time.
Arviso is described as indigenous, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5-foot-4 and 131 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact that Park County Sheriff's Office at 719-836-4121, selecting 'option 5.'
