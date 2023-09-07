An article recently published by US News & World Report tackled the topic of 'small town' vacations, seeking to determine which American small towns were the best to visit in 2023.
Ranking second on the list that focused on places with a population of 50,000 or less was the Colorado mountain town of Telluride. The publication noted that this southwestern enclave "woos visitors with its captivating scenery and delightful Mountain Village, a European-style resort town filled with restaurants, shops, accommodations, and more."
Most fans of Centennial State travel are likely no stranger to Telluride. While the town is only home to a few thousand full-time residents, Telluride attracts tourism year-round whether they're visiting for skiing, one of many summer festivals, or leaf peeping in the fall.
Also featured on the US News and World Report ranking were Steamboat Springs in seventh place and Breckenridge ninth. Taos, New Mexico was also included, at 16th, which is a short drive from the Centennial State border.
It's worth noting that all of these towns tend to be great for fall colors. Find a fall color forecast here to know when to visit.
See the full US News and World Report 'best small towns to visit in 2023' list here.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.