Everyone loves a good meal, and that meal can feel even better in the belly when it doesn't break the bank.
USA Today recently published the results from a data analysis that involved Google Reviews, with the report seeking to determine where the highest-rated 'cheap places to eat' were located around the country. Three Denver spots landed among the top 100 picks of 28,000 budget-friendly restaurants that were considered in the report.
The highest ranking spot in the Mile High City was Turtle Boat, ranking 15th nationwide. Known for their 'Colorado Poki Salads,' Turtle Boat has a stunning 4.9-star rating on Google, with over 900 reviews. This restaurant specializes in serving up customizable and sustainable poke bowls from behind a humble counter.
The second Denver spot to crack the top 100 was Urban Burma, ranking 43rd. Urban Burma also has an outstanding 4.9-star rating on Google and more than 400 reviews. Urban Burma is all about Burmese cuisine, including noodle-based dishes, beef curry, and more. Patrons of this spot rave about the Nan Gyi Dok and the Tea Leaf Salad.
The third Denver restaurant featured on the USA Today's list of the top 100 'cheap eats' around America was Rise & Shine Biscuit Kitchen, ranking 52nd overall. Rise & Shine Biscuit Kitchen holds a 4.7-star rating on Google reviews, with more than 1,100 reviews. This restaurant specializes in – you guessed it – biscuits, and sandwiches made with this popular form of bread. Find three Rise & Shine locations around the Denver area at Sloan's Lake, Penn Street, and Garrison Street.
What's another 'cheap eats' spot located in Colorado that's worth talking about? Let us know in the comments.
Find the full USA Today report here.
