Arapahoe County Animal Services got an odd call for help on Wednesday when an orange Iguana was found at Cherry Creek State Park.
The 3-foot-long 3-year-old lizard was rescued from a tree and transported to a local animal shelter. It weighed in at 10 pounds.
The lizard is believed to be a pet, as orange iguanas are native to Central and South America – not Colorado.
If the animal isn't claimed at the shelter, the most likely scenario is that it gets transferred to an animal rescue.
Orange iguanas are popular pets due to their docile nature, but can become aggressive when threatened.
If the owner of the orange iguana is seeking to claim the animal, they should contact Arapahoe County Animal Services.
