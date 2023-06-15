According to the Garfield County Sheriff's Office, search teams located a three-year-old girl that went missing at Coffee Pot Springs Campground – located north of Dotsero, with the young child appearing to be healthy and alright.
The report of the missing child came in at about 9 p.m. on Sunday, June 11, with the child missing for roughly at hour at the time the notification was received.
The reporting party explained that they had turned away from watching the child for five minutes at about 8 p.m., soon noticing the girl was no longer present. The party feared the worst, including the possibility that the girl may have been taken by a mountain lion.
The party texted for help, but were in an area where cellular connection was limited. Eventually, authorities were notified and deputies were dispatched immediately. Meanwhile, Garfield County Search and Rescue also activated, with eight members, a K-9 unit, and assistance from a Classic Air Medical helicopter.
The helicopter was the first to get to the site, locating the campground under the cover of night with assistance from the party's vehicle lights. They landed near the site and by 10:50 p.m., multiple personnel were starting the official search, with the K-9 tracking dog joining in shortly after.
The missing three-year-old was found at about 1:50 a.m., after two hours of searching. At the time the child was found, the reporting party was back at camp with the child's five-year-old sibling. There was no indication in the press release regarding the reporting party's relation to the children.
Once found, the three-year-old was treated for dehydration and warmed up, but appeared to be fine.
Thankfully, this situation had a happy ending. This case highlights the importance of paying close attention to young ones in natural areas, as well as the importance of having a means of reliable communication. Satellite communication devices, such as Garmin inReach products, aren't only for extreme sport athletes, they should be carried by everyone entering Colorado's backcountry. A device like this will help maintain a line of communication in the event that cellular connection isn't present. From reporting campsite accidents to calling for help when the vehicle breaks down on a remote mountain road, a device that communicates via satellite is a much more reliable option compared to a cell phone.
Another aspect of exploring Colorado that this case highlights is living in the presence of wildlife, some of which can be dangerous. The reporting party considered a mountain lion attack as a possibility, and that's not an unrealistic thought. In rare cases where mountain lions attack people, children can be a target, especially when they're unattended by an adult. Thankfully that wasn't the case here, but it's something parents and guardians should be aware of when taking small children into Colorado's natural spaces.
If you're interested in supporting Colorado's volunteer-powered search and rescue operation, one way to do so is through the purchase of a CORSAR card. It's cheap, at only $3 per year.
