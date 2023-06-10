According to a recent Facebook post by the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR), 34 cats and kittens were recently removed from a single home in Pueblo.
The owner of the home reportedly contacted animal law enforcement to ask for help rehoming the cats.
"The family tried rehoming the cats themselves but had no luck, and now, they are moving, leaving the cats without a home or safe place to go," the post reads.
On Thursday evening, officers responded to the home where they trapped 34 cats and took them to HSPPR's Pueblo location.
"We could tell this family cared deeply about every single of their feline friends because they are all happy, healthy, friendly, and nearly ready to find new homes," HSPPR said.
The humane society is now searching for forever homes for each of the cats.
"So please, tell all the cat lovers in your life, share to your Facebook page and community groups, and help us help these cats," they said.
Anyone interested in adopting one of these cats should visit the HSPPR website.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.