Another woman is considered missing and endangered in Grand County, per a report released just days after news broke of missing 55-year-old Svetlana Ustimeno.
According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), 34-year-old Melissa Whitsitt was last seen on August 13, reported missing out of Winter Park, Colorado when she failed to show up for work. Coverage from Denver 7 notes that Whitsitt works at Winter Park Resort.
Investigators have learned that her phone was used by an unknown male to contact various people in the Denver metro area on August 13, though the phone has since been turned off. It's also worth noting that her debit card hasn't been used since she went missing.
Whitsitt does not have a vehicle and hasn't contacted friends or family since the day she was last seen.
Whitsitt is described as 5-foot-4 and 125 pounds, white, with blonde hair and blue eyes.
On the same day that Whitsitt was last seen, a press release came out regarding missing Svetlana Ustimenko, who hasn't been seen for multiple weeks after parking her rental vehicle at the Deadhorse Trailhead near the Grand County town of Fraser. Authorities noted that her vehicle showed up during the week of July 30 and wasn't moved in days to follow, past the vehicle's scheduled return date of August 10.
Fraser is located about 5 miles northwest of Winter Park. Authorities have not indicated that the two 'missing and endangered' cases may be related.
While the population of Grand County is only about 16,000, this mountainous area is home to several popular resorts and attracts a lot of tourism year-round.
Anyone with information about Whitsitt's disappearance is asked to contact the Winter Park Police Department at 970-722-7779. Those who may have information regarding Ustimeno should contact the Grand County Sheriff's Office at 970-725-3311.
