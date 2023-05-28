Several cows were killed in a rollover crash involving a semi-truck in northern Colorado on Friday, according to officials from Colorado State Patrol (CSP).
The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 1:21 p.m. near Highway 125 and Jackson County Road in Jackson county. The truck, and 2002 Kenworth, was reportedly pulling a cattle hauling trailer from Nebraska with approximately 66 cows on board when it rolled. Four of the cows on board did not survive, officials said.
According to CSP, the driver, a 42-year-old man from Nebraska, was arrested for driving under the influence by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.
