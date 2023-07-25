Four inmates escaped from the Bent County Jail in Las Animas on Tuesday, two of whom are still at-large.
According to a statement from the Bent County Sheriff's Office, 46-year-old Mark Fox and 34-year-old Benjamin Valdez escaped with two other inmates who have not been identified.
Details about how and when they escaped have not been released.
"The Bent County Sheriff's Office in conjunction with Colorado State Patrol and the Otero County Sheriff's Office are conducting a search for the two inmates, and notifications have been sent out to the Las Animas community and to surrounding law enforcement agencies," the statement reads.
Fox has been described as a white, bald male that is around 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs approximately 210 pounds. Valdez is described as a hispanic male with brown hair, brown eyes, and is around 6 feet tall. Valdez reportedly weighs about 210 pounds.
According to the sheriff's office, both inmates are considered dangerous.
