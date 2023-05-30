Four children from El Paso, Texas, who were last seen approximately two weeks ago, might be in Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
The children have been identified as 16-year-old Aidan Williams, 14-year-old Isabella Williams, 12-year-old Audrit Williams, and 4-year-old Michael Carmony.
On May 26, officers from the El Paso Police Department (Texas) were dispatched to the children's home to conduct a welfare check.
"It was reported that the missing persons have not been seen for about two weeks. Crimes Against Persons detectives arrived to the scene and believe the circumstances surrounding the missing persons is suspicious in nature," an Amber Alert that was issued last week reads.
According to CBI, the children's mother, Jennifer Lee Hope Carmony is a person of interest and could be with the children. They may be traveling in a Red Ford F150 that has been spray painted black with the license plate TX-BE88718.
If you see Carmony of any of the children do no approach them, but instead call 911.
