According to the Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team, the Lowline Fire that's burning near Gunnison and Crested Butte has grown to 1,331 acres with 15 percent containment. This is an increase from 1,096 acres that were burning a day ago, though containment has doubled since, previously at just seven percent.
While an increase in humidity and heavy clouds were present yesterday, which would typically be helpful in terms of calming the fire, this weather actually limited the effectiveness of intentional burnout operations.
An update from Monday afternoon noted that conditions were right for burn operations to continue as part of the plan for strategic suppression, with precipitation likely through Wednesday.
A total of 419 personnel are currently working to stop the lightning-sparked blaze, which was first reported on July 26.
Mandatory evacuations remain in place for the Squirrel Creek and Mill Creek drainages, with area, road, and trail closures also implemented on National Forest System lands in the area of the fire.
The fire is burning about 14 miles north-northwest of Gunnison.
Additional information can be found here.
