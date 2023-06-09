Colorado has no shortage of public lands ripe for exploration. That being said, not all of it is accessible by the public.
As parcels of land get sold off to various buyers over time, public lands can be blocked off, inaccessible via a direct road or via surrounding public space. Nationwide, 9.52 million acres of public land falls into this category, with no legal way to enter the space. To put that number into perspective, the state of Maryland is about 8 million acres, with eight other states smaller than that threshold.
According to a recent report from the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership, roughly 269,000 acres of that inaccessible public land is located in Colorado, with no permanently established legal way for the public to enter the property. This equates to roughly 420 square miles of space – or roughly 204,000 football fields.
When it comes to public land in Colorado, that's really just a drop in the bucket – the federal government alone owns about 24 million acres of Colorado's total 66.5 million acres of land. That means the 269,000 acres that are landlocked account for about one percent of this space.
That one percent is still significant if all of that inaccessible land were to be lumped together to form a 420-square mile chunk.
Colorado's three biggest cities in terms of size – Denver, Colorado Springs, and Aurora – are 154.7 square miles, 195.8 square miles, and 163.2 square miles, respectively. That's 513.7 square miles when combined. In other words, all of that inaccessible public land spans enough space to total about 80 percent of how large these three cities would be if they were smashed together as one giant metro.
While that's nothing compared to the 3 million acres of inaccessible public land in Wyoming or the 2 million acres of inaccessible public land in Nevada, the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership still deems it worth fighting for and many outdoor recreators would probably agree. The group continues to push for politicians and other decision makers to find ways to unlock this land nationwide.
Find the full Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership report on inaccessible public lands here.
