Five bobcat kittens were recently orphaned after their mother was hit by a car in Louisville.
According to a Facebook post from the Greenwood Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, a concerned resident contacted the Louisville Police Department on Wednesday after noticing that five bobcat kittens had been in their backyard for several days.
Animal control officers later determined that the kittens were orphaned, after they found a lactating female bobcat on a road nearby.
"After putting out traps in hopes of catching the litter, one was finally caught, thanks to the valiant efforts of Animal Control Officer Kenney and the homeowner. The next day, another two were caught and reunited with their sister at Greenwood," the post reads.
The fourth kitten was discovered shaking and clinging to a tree on Wednesday, and has since join its siblings at the rehabilitation center.
"He was likely beginning to weaken after days without his mother," officials said.
Crews are still searching for the fifth bobcat. Anyone who believes that they have seen the fifth one is asked to text (720) 722-3088 with information.
