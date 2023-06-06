Heavy rain rolled through the Denver-metro area on Monday at about 4:00 p.m., resulting in five vehicles getting stuck on a flooded roadway in Arvada.
According to Arvada Fire, about a foot of flood water accumulated on West 58th Avenue and Simms Street yesterday evening, trapping the five vehicles. Five occupants were reportedly able to self-rescue, and one had to be rescued by raft.
After this afternoon’s heavy rain, five vehicles became stuck in about a foot of flood water on W 58th Ave./Simms St. Crews are assisting with the rescue of one driver. No injuries reported at this time. pic.twitter.com/NUDWmzvf6l— Arvada Fire (@ArvadaFire) June 5, 2023
This intersection was not the only one impacted by flooding. According to Arvada Police, several streets alongside Ralston Creek and other waterways in the city were also flooded.
Flooding alert. Heavy rain has caused some flooding along Ralston Creek and other waterways in the city. Use extreme caution along Ralston Creek trail and drainages. pic.twitter.com/a6efLr7BZA— Arvada Police (@ArvadaPolice) June 5, 2023
In situations like this one, it's important to remember that six inches of moving water can carry away an adult, 12 inches of moving water can carry away a small car, 18-24 inches of water can carry away most trucks.
Never try to drive on a flooded road, because it may not be possible to know the depth of the water or whether or not the roadway has been damaged. Flood water that's also moving can be especially dangerous.
The best move when flood water is encountered is to turn around and select a different route to get to your destination.
Find additional advice on what to do when you encounter flood water here.
