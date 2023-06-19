It's rainy season in Colorado, and although this year's moisture has helped yank a huge portion of the state out of a drought, it also comes with its fair share of hazards, including lightning.
According to the National Weather Service (NWS), an average of 500,000 lightning flashes hit the ground in Colorado every year. At this number, the state ranks 19th in the country in the number of "Cloud-to-Ground" (CG) lightning flashes, NWS data suggests.
Moreover, lightning has been responsible for hundreds of injuries and at least 99 deaths in Colorado since 1980, the service reports.
"In recent years, Colorado was tied for 7th in the nation when it comes to lightning fatalities (years 2008-2018). When you look at a longer period of time, Colorado ranks 4th in the nation for fatalities (years 1959-2019)," the NWS website says.
Lightning strikes are also credited for causing around half of Colorado's wildfires each year.
Lightning strikes can be unavoidable and unpredictable.
"Because lightning is one of the most capricious and unpredictable characteristics of a thunderstorm, no one can guarantee an individual or group absolute protection from it," the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) website reads.
Still there are things you can do to lower your risk of being struck. Here are some NOAA provided tips to keep yourself safe:
- Immediately move to safe shelter if you see lightning (a structure or vehicle)
- Stay in safe shelter at least 30 minutes after the last sound of thunder.
- Stay off corded phones, computers and other electrical equipment
- Avoid plumbing, including sinks, baths and faucets.
- Stay away from windows and doors, and stay off porches.
- If camping, hiking, etc., avoid open fields, the top of a hill or a ridge top. Keep your site away from tall, isolated trees or other tall objects. If you are in a forest, stay near a lower stand of trees.
- If you are camping in an open area, set up camp in a valley, ravine or other low area. Remember, a tent offers NO protection from lightning. If you are camping and your vehicle is nearby, run to it
Find a list of where lightning strikes are the most in Colorado here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.