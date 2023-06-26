According to the Grand County Sheriff's Office, another water death has occurred in Colorado.
At approximately 12:48 p.m., local dispatch received a report of an overturned raft in the Colorado river near Radium Campground, which is about 12 miles southwest of Kremmling.
A multi-department search and rescue team responded, ultimately finding a 51-year-old female that had been pulled out of the river and to the shore in an unresponsive state.
Attempts to save the woman were unsuccessful.
Colorado's water-related deaths continue to climb into double-digits, roughly on-track with the all-time high number of water-related deaths that was recorded last year.
(1) comment
High water, low water, it doesn't seem to matter. Maybe something else to blame?
