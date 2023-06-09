Opa!
This weekend the 56th annual Denver Greek Festival is back, bringing an authentic cultural experience to the city.
The festival will feature authentic Greek food, dance, music, and more.
"Indulge in our authentic Greek food, while immersing yourself in the sounds of live Greek music and traditional dance entertainment. Our boutique features Hellenic art, paintings, sculptures, and amazing jewelry straight from Greece. Be mesmerized by our one-of-a-kind church tours, choir performances, and history," the event's website reads.
The festival is set to take place from June 9 to June 11, at the Assumption of Theotokos Greek Orthodox Metropolis Cathedral of Denver.
Entrance to the festival cost $5 per person and tickets can be bought in advance here.
