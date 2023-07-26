According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, animal law enforcement officers have rescued six horses in Parker, Colorado.
Local deputies and the animal law enforcement officers responded to an anonymous animal abuse complaint last week. Upon investigation, they found several horses at a property on the 12300 block of Piney Lake Road that were malnourished with their rib cages and hip bones protruding from their bodies. The floor of the barn they were in was covered in feces, flies, and standing urine with some horses not having access to food or water. One horse had a laceration on its neck that needed immediate medical attention.
The following day, six horses were seized and transported to an equine rehabilitation facility with animal caregiver Jose Covelo served a summons for misdemeanor animal cruelty.
This case goes to show how important it can be for the public to report cases of animal abuse, as a tip from the public ultimately led to these horses being saved. If you see a suspicious situation, report it.
