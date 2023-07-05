According to the Loveland Police Department, officers responded to a theft in progress on Tuesday that involved a female allegedly committing a drive-by theft of a young puppy named Nina.
Police report that the 6-month-old pitbull was outside with its owners when a black sedan with a female driver pulled up. The female allegedly called to the dog from the vehicle, which resulted in the dog jumping in the car. She then allegedly drove away with the animal inside.
Nina, the brown and white pitbull, was not wearing a collar at the time.
Those who know anything about the case, who may have seen Nina, or who recognize the vehicle are asked to contact Officer Casterline at [email protected].
