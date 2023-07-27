According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, at about 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, a search and rescue mission took place to save a 61-year-old man with a serious head injury in the area of Snowmass Lake, which is found near Aspen at about 10,980 feet of elevation.
A Careflight helicopter landed at the scene at about 5:15 p.m. to transport the man due to his inability to move. A High Altitude Aviation Train Site (HAATS) was also deployed due to the "complexity of the location of the injured party."
By 7 p.m., the man was at the local airport and soon flown to a hospital in Grand Junction.
A press release on the matter didn't note what led to the head injury.
Another aspect of the incident that's worth noting is that a Garmin inReach device was used to help communicate with rescuers after its 'SOS' function was activated. In a place with spotty cell phone service, a GPS-based communication device can be crucial to maintaining connection with the outside world.
If you're interested in supporting Colorado's volunteer-powered search and rescue operation, one way to do so is through the purchase of a CORSAR card. It's cheap, at only $3 per year.
