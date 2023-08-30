According to Grand County Search and Rescue, a 63-year-old male cyclist died after collapsing on a trail near the town of Tabernash.
Few details about the August 24 outdoor recreation death have been publicly released, other than that the male was determined to be deceased at the scene.
The coroner's office may release additional details regarding the man's identity and cause-of-death in upcoming days.
Condolences go out to those impacted by this loss.
