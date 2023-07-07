According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, rescue teams responded to the report of a fallen scrambler on Thursday afternoon.
At about 1:29 p.m., a report was received regarding a man that was scrambling off-trail in the area of E.M. Greenman Trail when he fell roughly 15 feet down a rock face before tumbling another 50 feet down a steep hillside. He was traveling down a scree slope south of the trail at the time of the fall.
He was with a family member at the time, who called 911, with the family remember reporting that the man was unconscious and without a pulse.
Life-saving attempts were made by bystanders and first responders, but these attempts were unsuccessful and the man was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Foul play is not suspected, but the investigation is ongoing.
Condolences go out to those impacted by this loss.
E.M. Greenman Trail is located about four miles southwest of the city.
Staying on-trail tends to mean terrain that's easier to travel and is considered the 'best practice' in terms of Leave No Trace. Scree fields that consist of loose rock can pose a slipping hazard, as rocks tend to be constantly shifting and moving beneath the feet.
If you're interested in supporting Colorado's volunteer-powered search and rescue operation, one way to do so is through the purchase of a CORSAR card. It's cheap, at only $3 per year.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.