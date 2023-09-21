One of the Denver metro area's top corn mazes is officially open for the 2023 fall season and it's one you won't want to miss.
Spanning seven acres in Littleton, the Chatfield Farms Corn Maze features a 'sea-creature' theme this year, with plenty of twists and turns to keep a visit exciting. Towering rows of corn make escaping this larger-than-life puzzle a fun and thrilling time.
Hosted by the Denver Botanic Gardens, the corn maze is open for all ages, though those under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. There's also a 'mini-maze' on-site that can be tackled by children 10 and under.
Think you'll get lost in the maze? Don't worry – security patrols the pathways at all times and can even help answer questions about how to get out.
The fun doesn't stop at the maze either – Chatfield Farms is also home to food vendors, a barrel train ride, and a pirate-themed escape room that can be experienced for an additional fee.
The Chatfield Farms Corn Maze is open through October 29 on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets cost $16 for adults, $14 for those 65-plus, and $12 for children. Botanic Gardens membership discounts and military discounts are also available.
Reserve your spot by purchasing a ticket here.
Chatfield Farms is a 700-acre native plant refuge and working farm found on the banks of Jefferson County's Deer Creek. It's jointly managed by the Denver Botanic Gardens and the US Army Corps of Engineers. Read more about Chatfield Farms here.
