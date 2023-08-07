According to the Mesa County Sheriff's Office, a 73-year-old woman who went missing in a remote area of White River National Forest on July 2 was found alive on Monday morning.
Greda Machuga of Westminster was first reported missing by family when she did not return from an outing near Alsbury Reservoir. This prompted a three-day search involving Mesa County law enforcement and search and rescue, as well as Arapahoe Rescue Patrol, Aspen Mountain Rescue, the Montrose County Sheriff's Posse, Garfield County Search and Rescue, Garfield County Sheriff's Office, and the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control.
Details regarding how Machuga ended up missing or how she was able to survive several nights in the wilderness have not been released. She was ultimately found south of Rifle, Colorado.
On Monday morning, Machuga was undergoing medical evaluation and was set to be transported from the area.
Alsbury Reservoir is located about 17 miles southwest of Glenwood Springs.
If you're interested in supporting Colorado's volunteer-powered search and rescue operation, one way to do so is through the purchase of a CORSAR card. It's cheap, at only $3 per year.
