According to the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office, a 78-year-old woman from Texas required rescue after falling off of a 40-foot cliff while taking photos. The initial report of the incident was published on Wednesday night, with images from the scene showing a daytime rescue.
The incident occurred in the area of Last Dollar Road, near Telluride.
The woman was found with multiple traumatic injuries. She was transported via CareFlight to St. Mary's Medical Center in Grand Junction as a result.
If you're interested in supporting Colorado's volunteer-powered search and rescue operation, one way to do so is through the purchase of a CORSAR card. It's cheap, at only $3 per year.
