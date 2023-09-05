According to La Plata County Search and Rescue, a 79-year-old male is missing in the area of Line Canyon, which is located near Durango.
Identified only as Jim, Jim left to hike between Little Elk Creek Trail and Elbert Creek Road near Line Canyon on September 3.
Jim is described as wearing a tan 'safari-style hat' and long khaki pants without a backpack. He is about 140 pounds and 5-foot-6.
Anyone with information about Jim's whereabouts is asked to contact La Plata County Search and Rescue at 970-385-2900.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.