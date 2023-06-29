The Denver Police Department seized $80,000 worth of fireworks on Monday, after it was discovered that the fireworks were being illegally sold out of a southwest Denver residence.
After receiving a tip about the operation, the police department, the District 4 Narcotics team, and the Denver Police Bomb Squad responded. The fireworks were collected for safe disposal.
Denver Police Department reminded the public that all fireworks are illegal to sell, purchase, possess, and light in Denver.
At the state level, the sale or use of illegal fireworks is a class three misdemeanor, subject to punishment of up to a $750 fine and up to six months in jail. In Denver, penalties can be up to $999 in fines and a year in jail.
Information about whether or not suspects were charged was not included in the press release on the matter.
Anyone who wishes to report illegal sale of fireworks is asked to call 720-913-2000.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.