A 9-year-old boy died in a tubing accident on Sunday while tubing with his family on Boulder Creek, according to a news release from the Boulder Police Department (BPD).
First responders were dispatched to Boulder Creek at approximately 4:53 p.m., in response to a 911 call that a child had fallen off of his tube and gone missing.
Crews located the child at around 5 p.m., and pulled him from the water near Broadway and Canyon Boulevard. CPR was performed, and he was transported to Boulder Community Hospital.
Sadly, the boy was pronounced dead in the emergency room, at approximately 5:41 p.m.
“This is an unspeakable tragedy for everyone involved, especially the boy’s family,” said Deputy Fire Chief of Operations Jeff Long in the release. “All our responders were there - police, fire, medics, our swiftwater crew. We got to him as quickly as possible, and it’s a terrible feeling to not be able to save someone. Especially when that someone is a child.”
According to officials, the child's parents sustained minor injuries, and were treated at the scene.
"The city urges community members to always use caution when recreating around water, especially during run-off season when waters are high," the release said.
