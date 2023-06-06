Image: US National Park Service.

A Northern Pike (Esox lucius Linnaeus) Image: US National Park Service.

Colorado might not be home to predators like alligators, sharks, or water moccasins, but it's got a few fish that can bite back. While Centennial State aquatic life probably won't kill you, it could leave you with a nasty cut and the need for stitches.

A recent article published by A to Z Animals sought to determine which Colorado fish were the most dangerous, narrowing their picks down to a list of seven.

The top fish on their 'most dangerous fish in Colorado' list was a species they dubbed the 'Sharp-Toothed Swimmer,' or as most call it, the Northern Pike.

Per the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), this fish can reach over four feet in length. Though they're non-native to Colorado, they've been reported in many bodies of water around the state and are one of the largest local fish species.

A to Z Animals describes the fish as having especially sharp teeth and a tendency to act in self-defense when cornered or caught. It's also worth noting that Northern Pike tend to lurk in shallow areas with aquatic vegetation, sometimes near the edge of a body of water – also where humans may be exploring on foot.

The risk of getting hurt by a Northern Pike is quite low. Those who really need to exercise caution are fishers that catch one, as this fish might try to fight back.

Find the full list of 'dangerous fish in Colorado' here.

STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.