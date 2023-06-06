Colorado might not be home to predators like alligators, sharks, or water moccasins, but it's got a few fish that can bite back. While Centennial State aquatic life probably won't kill you, it could leave you with a nasty cut and the need for stitches.
A recent article published by A to Z Animals sought to determine which Colorado fish were the most dangerous, narrowing their picks down to a list of seven.
The top fish on their 'most dangerous fish in Colorado' list was a species they dubbed the 'Sharp-Toothed Swimmer,' or as most call it, the Northern Pike.
Per the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), this fish can reach over four feet in length. Though they're non-native to Colorado, they've been reported in many bodies of water around the state and are one of the largest local fish species.
A to Z Animals describes the fish as having especially sharp teeth and a tendency to act in self-defense when cornered or caught. It's also worth noting that Northern Pike tend to lurk in shallow areas with aquatic vegetation, sometimes near the edge of a body of water – also where humans may be exploring on foot.
The risk of getting hurt by a Northern Pike is quite low. Those who really need to exercise caution are fishers that catch one, as this fish might try to fight back.
Find the full list of 'dangerous fish in Colorado' here.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.