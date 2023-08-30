Do you think Colorado is home to angry and aggressive drivers? You're not alone.
According to a recent report from Forbes Advisor, 15.5 percent of Colorado drivers have had another driver exit a vehicle to yell at them or try to fight them during a road rage incident. Meanwhile, 14.5 percent of Colorado drivers stated that they experience road rage incidents on a regular basis.
Other data metrics that were noted in the report include 10 percent of Colorado drivers stating that they had been forced off the road by another driver, 59.5 percent stating they had been blocked from changing lanes, 26 percent stating they were cut off on purpose, and 63 percent stating they had been yelled at, insulted, or threatened.
All of these numbers might make it seem like the road rage in Colorado lands the state among the worst spots for aggressive drivers in America, but that's not quite the case.
Compared to other states, Colorado ranks 15th in terms of driver aggressive – not great, but also not cracking the 'top ten.'
The most aggressive drivers are reportedly found in Arizona, where 31.5 percent of drivers claim someone has exited their vehicle to yell at them or try to fight during a road rage incident. And while West Virginia ranked third overall in terms of road rage, this state's number for the same metric was a shocking 61 percent.
The least aggressive drivers were reported to be found in Delaware, with just eight percent of drivers experiencing a situation where someone exited the vehicle during a road rage scenario and only five percent of drivers having been forced off the road.
Road rage has been a hot topic as of late in the Centennial State, with several highly-publicized incidents taking place in recent months.
Just this week, six Denver suspects were arrested following a road rage situation that involved a shooting and the taking of a hostage.
How do you think road rage in Colorado compares to other places you've lived? Let us know in the comments.
Find the full road rage breakdown from Forbes here.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.