An abandoned bear cub was found high in a Colorado Springs tree. Thankfully, Colorado Parks and Wildlife crews were there to save the day.
According to the department, the bear was spotted in the tree on Wednesday, feared to be abandoned. It was too high in the tree for the dart gun, so Colorado Springs Utilities' Nick Freedle assisted in the rescue mission by using a bucket truck to raise CPW Officer Travis Sauder to a height where he could make the shot. A catch pole was used to reel in the bear cub and bring it safely to the ground.
The bear weighed just 15 pounds, appearing to be small for its age and suffering from neglect.
After a period of observation, it was taken to a rehabilitation facility on Thursday morning.
If you happen to spot a wild animal in a predicament like this one, do not attempt to save it yourself. Instead, call your local wildlife authorities and they'll know how to best proceed in a way that's safe to the public and the animal.
